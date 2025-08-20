Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE TOP AWAAZ

India successfully test-fires Agni V

Aug 20, 2025

AMN

India today successfully test-fired fired Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni 5’ from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha. In a statement, the Ministry of Defence informed that the launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It added that the launch was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command.

Earlier, on July 18, India had successfully test-fired short-range ballistic missiles (SRBM) Prithvi-II and Agni-I from the same test range in Chandipur, Odisha. These launches also validated all operational and technical parameters and were conducted under the Strategic Forces Command.

On July 16, India achieved another milestone by successfully destroying two aerial high-speed unmanned targets at high altitude in Ladakh using Akash Prime, the upgraded variant of the Akash Weapon System developed for the Indian Army.

The weapon system is customised to operate at altitudes above 4,500 meters and incorporates the latest upgrades, including an indigenously developed Radio Frequency seeker. Based on user feedback, multiple enhancements have been made to improve operational effectiveness, reflecting the strength of the indigenous defence ecosystem.

According to the statement, Army Air Defence and DRDO, in collaboration with Defence PSUs such as Bharat Dynamics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, and other industry partners, successfully validated the indigenously designed and developed Akash Prime Weapon System.

The trials, conducted as part of the first production model firing, will enable timely induction and strengthen India’s air defence potential in high-altitude regions.

