New Delhi rejects any anti-Bangladesh activities carried out from Indian soil

Aug 20, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

New Delhi today said that India does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil. In response to media queries on the Press Statement issued by the Interim Government of Bangladesh, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, the Indian government is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law. He said, the Press Statement by the Interim Government of Bangladesh is thus misplaced. India reiterated its expectation that free, fair and inclusive elections will be held at the earliest in Bangladesh to ascertain the will and mandate of the people.

DEFENCE TOP AWAAZ

India successfully test-fires Agni V

Aug 20, 2025
TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi emphasises maintaining peace & tranquillity on India-China border

Aug 19, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

India’s Growth Outlook Remains Strong Despite US Tariffs: S&P Global Ratings

Aug 19, 2025

HINDI SECTION

INDIA-RUSSIA भारत-रूस व्यापार पांच गुना बढ़ा, लेकिन असंतुलन गहरी चुनौती: जयशंकर

20 August 2025 11:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India slams Pakistan for persecuting minorities & weaponizing gender-based violence

20 August 2025 11:43 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Lok Sabha refers key bills to JCP for further scrutiny

20 August 2025 11:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
DEFENCE TOP AWAAZ

India successfully test-fires Agni V

20 August 2025 11:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
