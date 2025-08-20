New Delhi rejects any anti-Bangladesh activities carried out from Indian soil

AMN/ WEB DESK

New Delhi today said that India does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil. In response to media queries on the Press Statement issued by the Interim Government of Bangladesh, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, the Indian government is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law. He said, the Press Statement by the Interim Government of Bangladesh is thus misplaced. India reiterated its expectation that free, fair and inclusive elections will be held at the earliest in Bangladesh to ascertain the will and mandate of the people.