PM Modi emphasises maintaining peace & tranquillity on India-China border

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity on the India-China border, and reiterated India’s commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question.

Mr Modi received Chinese Foreign Minister Wang in New Delhi this evening. Mr Yi handed over message and invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Prime Minister for the SCO Summit being held in Tianjin. Prime Minister Modi welcomed the steady and positive progress in bilateral ties since his meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, guided by mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, including the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.

He thanked President Xi for the invitation to the SCO Summit and conveyed his acceptance. He expressed support for China’s Presidency of the SCO Summit and said that he looked forward to meeting President Xi in Tianjin. Mr Modi underlined that stable, predictable, and constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional and global peace and prosperity. Meanwhile, sources said that China has promised to address three key concerns of India. They said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar during their meeting yesterday that China is addressing India’s needs of fertilisers, rare earths and tunnel boring machines.