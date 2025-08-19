Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi emphasises maintaining peace & tranquillity on India-China border

Aug 19, 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity on the India-China border, and reiterated India’s commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question.

Mr Modi received Chinese Foreign Minister Wang in New Delhi this evening. Mr Yi handed over message and invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Prime Minister for the SCO Summit being held in Tianjin. Prime Minister Modi welcomed the steady and positive progress in bilateral ties since his meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, guided by mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, including the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.

He thanked President Xi for the invitation to the SCO Summit and conveyed his acceptance. He expressed support for China’s Presidency of the SCO Summit and said that he looked forward to meeting President Xi in Tianjin. Mr Modi underlined that stable, predictable, and constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional and global peace and prosperity. Meanwhile, sources said that China has promised to address three key concerns of India. They said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar during their meeting yesterday that China is addressing India’s needs of fertilisers, rare earths and tunnel boring machines. 

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

India’s Growth Outlook Remains Strong Despite US Tariffs: S&P Global Ratings

Aug 19, 2025
TOP AWAAZ

NSA Ajit Doval discuss border issues with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Aug 19, 2025
TOP AWAAZ

Jaishankar stresses on constructive approach in bilateral ties during talks with Chinese counterpart

Aug 18, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill gives liberty to  leaseholder to add other minerals in existing lease

20 August 2025 12:44 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

All 582 Passengers Rescued After Mumbai Monorail Breaks Down Amid Torrential Rain

20 August 2025 12:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of ‘Vote Theft’, Warns of Action if Comes to Power

20 August 2025 12:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
CAMPUS QAUMI AWAAZ

AMU Students Call Off Protest After Constructive Talks with Vice-Chancellor

19 August 2025 10:53 PM INDIAN AWAAZ 1 Comment
Click to listen highlighted text!