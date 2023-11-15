India showcases model of futureproof TEDBF at Dubai Airshow, Showcasing Naval Aviation Prowess

India proudly showcased the model of its HAL Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF) at the Dubai Airshow, held at the India Pavilion. This cutting-edge canard delta wing, twin-engine, carrier-based, multirole combat aircraft is currently in the developmental stages for the Indian Navy.

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) is at the helm of the design and development process, while manufacturing responsibilities rest with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The design’s twin engines are expected to allow shorter take-offs from the Indian Navy’s Short Take-Off Barrier Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) aircraft carriers This strategic move positions the TEDBF as a key player in the country’s defense portfolio, drawing attention at the globally renowned airshow.