IAF Contingent Arrives for Dubai Airshow, Featuring Indigenous Tejas and Dhruv Platforms

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set for its participation in the Dubai Airshow, slated from November 13 to 17, 2023. The IAF contingent, consisting of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, has landed at the Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai.



The Tejas is set to engage audiences with both static and aerial displays, while the Sarang Helicopter Display Team will showcase their formation aerobatics skills. Returning for their second appearance after the 2021 edition, the Tejas and Sarang display teams aim to contribute to the Dubai Airshow’s aerial spectacle.Transported by the C-17 Globemaster III, the IAF contingent is scheduled to perform at the opening ceremony on November 13, 2023, and will share the airspace with other international aerial display teams.

The participation also serves as a platform to highlight India’s progress in aviation, featuring indigenous platforms like the Tejas and Dhruv.