India Should urge Israel to abstain from aggression : Muslim Leaders

Several Muslim leaders have urged Government of India to support the oppressed Palestinian people and pressure Israel to renounce its aggressive behavior.

The statement read….

We strongly condemn the Israeli aggression and brutal attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem, Gaza, and other places in Palestine. We believe that this aggression is part of Israel’s terrorist tactics to evacuate Palestinian territories through violent acts and resettles Jewish settlers there in clear violation of international law.

An unjust and cruel campaign is currently underway to evacuate the Sheikh Jarrah area of Jerusalem, and for this, civilians, including children, the elderly, and women, are being subjected to severe atrocities on a large scale. The forcible eviction of Palestinians is a violation of all principles of human rights.

The way Israel went ahead and stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque and tried to brutalize worshipers and set fire to the compound has caused great pain to Muslims around the world. Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest place for Muslims. Our religious sentiments are connected with this place. The whole civilized world should strongly condemn this act of oppression and barbarism in this holy place.

Now a vicious attempt is being made to make the situation more explosive through aggressive airstrikes on Gaza. All of Israel’s actions are a clear departure from UN resolutions and the position of the international community. This proves once again that Israel does not care about the sentiments of the civilized world and the global position. In the current epidemic, these barbaric acts of Israel for its nefarious and illegal expansionist plan are a serious crime against all of humanity.

We strongly demand that:

◇ The international community and the United Nations must play their part in stopping this aggression and not be limited to resolutions and statements but take concrete action to stop Israel.

◇ We call on the International Court of Justice, human rights organizations, all justice-loving countries around the world, NGOs, and influential people to come forward and put strong global pressure on Israel to end this oppression and barbarism.

◇ We call on the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) and the Muslim and Arab countries not to be content with mere statements but to force Israel to refrain from such actions. They must exercise their influence to prevent further oppression of the Palestinians.

◇ We also urge our Government of India, while respecting our country’s long-standing foreign policy and its long-standing commitment to the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause, to support the oppressed Palestinian people and pressure Israel to renounce its aggressive behavior. While restoring the rights of the Palestinians.

◇ We express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians on behalf of the Indian people and Indian Muslims. We pay tribute to their courage and perseverance and pray for their victory.

◇ We appeal to the scholars and imams to make Muslims aware of the importance of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Israeli barbarism on Eid-ul-Fitr and similar occasions.

Signatories:

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani: Acting General Secretary, All India Muslim Personal Law Board

Maulana Mahmood Madani: General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind

Mr. Syed Saadatullah Hussaini: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

Maulana Muhammad Sufyan Qasmi: Mohtameem of Darul Uloom Waqf Deoband

Maulana Khalil-ur-Rehman Sajjad Nomani: Director, Imam Shah Waliullah Academy

Dr. Manzoor Alam: General Secretary, Milli Council of India