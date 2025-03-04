India should come up first to address visa-related complications: Touhid

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh interim government foreign adviser Touhid Hossain has drawn neighbouring India’s attention to take the initiative first to address the ongoing doldrums over visa-related issues with Bangladesh. “The visa-related complexity with India is not created by us.

It is up to India to take action to resolve the crisis,” he said while addressing a press conference held at his ministry office in Dhaka on Tuesday. No one can raise any question if a country does not grant a visa to someone or a group, said the foreign adviser, expressing hope that India would convey its decision in this regard.



India suspended the working of its visa application centres located in different parts of Bangladesh for an indefinite period following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5 last year. Later, visa processing activities for medical treatment seekers resumed on a limited scale. Meanwhile, the Indian side confirmed that it will not issue visas except for medical treatment and emergency cases. In this circumstance, Mr Hossain said, “We want working relation with India.”