Bangladesh: No election until Sheikh Hasina faces justice, warns student leader

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Sarjis Alam, a key student leader of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement that led to the ouster of former premier Sheikh Hasina and the Chief Organizer (Northern Region) of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has issued a strong warning against holding elections in Bangladesh before Hasina is brought to justice.



Speaking to the media after visiting the graves of the July Martyrs at Raayerbazar Cemetery in Dhaka on Tuesday, Sarjis declared, “No one should even mention elections until Sheikh Hasina is brought to justice. There will be no election in Bangladesh until the murderer Hasina is seen on the gallows.”

He emphasized the sacrifices made during the movement that led to Hasina’s removal, saying, “The brothers who died on the streets and the mothers whose eyes continue to shed tears—we want to see Hasina’s trial before we die. I appeal to all of you to stand with us and support the mothers in their fight for justice.” Sarjis further stated that Hasina must be brought back to Bangladesh to face trial, insisting she “must eventually stand on the gallows for her actions.”



The event saw a large turnout of NCP leaders and activists, including the party’s Convenor Nahid Islam, Secretary Akhtar Hossain, Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari, Southern Region’s Chief Organizer Hasnat Abdullah, and Senior Joint Chief Coordinator Abdul Hannan Masud. Earlier in the day, NCP leaders had paid tribute at the National Memorial in Savar at 8:30am before heading to Raayerbazar Cemetery.