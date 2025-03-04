2 dead as car drives into crowd in German city of Mannheim

In Germany, at least two persons have been confirmed dead, and several injured after a car plowed into a crowd in downtown Mannheim city yesterday.
The local police authorities have arrested a suspect and are investigating whether it was an accident or an attack. The exact number of injured is unclear, but reports suggest over 25 people were hurt, including 15 seriously injured. The incident occurred on Planken, a busy shopping street, during a carnival market.
Meanwhile, Police have urged the public to avoid the city centre, warning of possible danger.