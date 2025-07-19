India Seeks Early Release of 34 Indian Fishermen Detained in Bangladesh

AMN

Thirty four Indian fishermen along with two of their Indian fishing trawlers were apprehended by Bangladesh authorities near Mongla for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Bangladeshi territorial waters recently.

Sources in the External Affairs Ministry said, as soon as information about the incident was received, Indian High Commission in Bangladesh took up the matter with Bangladeshi authorities through diplomatic channels seeking immediate consular access. Sources said this matter is being pursued constantly to facilitate the safe and early return of all the fishermen along with their boats.