Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

India Seeks Early Release of 34 Indian Fishermen Detained in Bangladesh

Jul 19, 2025

AMN

Thirty four Indian fishermen along with two of their Indian fishing trawlers were apprehended by Bangladesh authorities near Mongla for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Bangladeshi territorial waters recently.

Sources in the External Affairs Ministry said, as soon as information about the incident was received, Indian High Commission in Bangladesh took up the matter with Bangladeshi authorities through diplomatic channels seeking immediate consular access. Sources said this matter is being pursued constantly to facilitate the safe and early return of all the fishermen along with their boats.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

India does not subscribe to any unilateral sanction measures: MEA

Jul 19, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India’s resolve to become developed nation by 2047, says PM in West Bengal

Jul 19, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi High Court Quashes Tablighi Jamaat FIRs, Ending a Long Legal Ordeal

Jul 19, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

India does not subscribe to any unilateral sanction measures: MEA

19 July 2025 11:30 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

India Seeks Early Release of 34 Indian Fishermen Detained in Bangladesh

19 July 2025 11:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

India’s resolve to become developed nation by 2047, says PM in West Bengal

19 July 2025 11:24 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi High Court Quashes Tablighi Jamaat FIRs, Ending a Long Legal Ordeal

19 July 2025 1:48 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!