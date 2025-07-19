India does not subscribe to any unilateral sanction measures: MEA

AMN

The External Affairs Ministry has said India does not subscribe to any unilateral sanction measures. Responding to media queries yesterday regarding recent European Union sanctions, Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is a responsible actor and remains fully committed to its legal obligations. He stated that India considers the provision of energy security a responsibility of paramount importance to meet the basic needs of its citizens. He stressed that there should be no double standards, especially when it comes to energy trade.