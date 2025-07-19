India’s resolve to become developed nation by 2047, says PM in West Bengal

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that India’s resolve to become a developed nation by 2047 is a focal point of global discussions, driven by transformative changes in infrastructure. Mr Modi was speaking at Durgapur in West Bengal on Friday after laying the foundation stone, inaugurating, and dedicating to the nation development projects worth over 5,400 crore rupees at Durgapur in West Bengal, marking a significant step toward strengthening the region’s infrastructure and economic growth.

The Prime Minister stated that the global discourse today revolves around India’s resolve to become a developed nation. He attributed this to the transformative changes underway in India, which are laying the foundation for a developed Bharat.

Emphasizing that a major aspect of these changes is infrastructure including social, physical, and digital, Mr Modi highlighted the government’s achievements over the past decade, including the construction of over 4 crore pucca houses, crores of toilets, more than 12 crore tap water connections, thousands of kilometers of new roads and highways, new railway lines, airports in small towns, and widespread internet access reaching villages and households.

The Prime Minister stated that whether in India’s factories or its fields, every effort is being driven by a single resolve—to make India a developed nation by 2047. He outlined the government’s path forward which include empowerment through development, self-reliance through employment, and good governance through responsiveness.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted India’s unprecedented progress in energy sector with stress on gas connectivity over the past decade, with LPG reaching households nationwide and earning global recognition. He outlined the government’s “One Nation, One Gas Grid” vision through the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Yojana, which includes laying gas pipelines across six eastern states, including West Bengal. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation development projects worth over 7,200 crore rupees at Motihari in Bihar.