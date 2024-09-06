India, Saudi Arabia discuss ways to bolster strategic defense cooperation

Saudi Arabia and India have discussed new avenues to strengthen defense cooperation at the India-Saudi Arabia Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation (JCDC) held in Riyadh.

The 6th meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation (JCDC) convened in Riyadh on Sept 4, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral defence relations. The high-level talks were co-chaired by India’s Joint Secretary (Armed Forces) Amitabh Prasad and Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defence for Strategic Affairs, Major General Salman Bin Awadh Al-Harbi.

During the session, officials from both nations conducted a comprehensive review of ongoing defence engagements. The discussion encompassed various aspects of military collaboration, including joint exercises, expert exchanges, training programs, and industry cooperation. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress made in these areas and reached a consensus to further enhance overall defence cooperation at a strategic level.

This meeting underscores the growing importance of the India-Saudi Arabia defence partnership in the evolving geopolitical landscape of the Middle East and South Asia. The talks in Riyadh signal a continued commitment from both countries to deepen their military ties, potentially paving the way for more robust defence collaborations in the future.

The JCDC held meetings in 2012, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2022 — during which discussions were held on training and capacity building, intelligence exchange, maritime security, and the promotion of defense industries.