UAE, India Sign MoU to Strengthen Public Sector Audit Cooperation

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Accountability Authority during a bilateral meeting with the President of the UAE Accountability Authority. During the signing ceremony, CAG Girish Chandra Murmu said that this MoU is a testament to the shared values and goals of our institutions and reinforces the strong ties between India and the UAE. He said that the agreement would create opportunities for greater collaboration and learning between the Supreme Audit Institutions. A

The MoU aims to foster collaboration between the two Supreme Audit Institutions, focussing on areas such as knowledge exchange, capacity building, and best practices in public sector auditing. By sharing expertise and experiences, both countries seek to strengthen their respective audit methodologies and improve overall governance. Humaid Obaid Khalifa Obaid Abushibs, President of the UAE Accountability Authority, emphasised the importance of the MoU in enhancing external audit practices and strengthening bilateral relations.

He noted that the cooperation would contribute to improved governance and accountability in both countries. The MoU marks a significant step forward in strengthening public sector audit cooperation between India and the UAE, paving the way for greater transparency, efficiency, and accountability in government operations.