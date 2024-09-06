THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Michel Barnier is new French Prime Minister

Sep 5, 2024

AMN

French President Emmanuel Macron has named Michel Barnier as Prime Minister almost two months after France’s snap elections ended in political deadlock. Mr Barnier is a former chief Brexit negotiator of the European Union and a veteran of the right-wing Republicans party, The Élysée Palace, the French Presidential office, said Mr Barnier had been tasked with forming a unified government to serve the country.

The 73 year old Mr. Bernier will now have to form a government that will need to survive a National Assembly divided into three big political blocs, with none able to form a clear majority.

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s textile industry is expected to grow to $ 350 bn by 2030: Giriraj Singh

September 5, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Most of the Asian market ended in red

September 5, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Indian economy advances with financial stability: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

September 5, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

First phase of Polio vaccinations in Gaza’s central zone reached 187,000 children

September 5, 2024