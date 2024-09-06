Michel Barnier is new French Prime Minister

AMN

French President Emmanuel Macron has named Michel Barnier as Prime Minister almost two months after France’s snap elections ended in political deadlock. Mr Barnier is a former chief Brexit negotiator of the European Union and a veteran of the right-wing Republicans party, The Élysée Palace, the French Presidential office, said Mr Barnier had been tasked with forming a unified government to serve the country.

The 73 year old Mr. Bernier will now have to form a government that will need to survive a National Assembly divided into three big political blocs, with none able to form a clear majority.