China’s National Meteorological Center issues red alert for Typhoon Yagi

WEB DESK

China’s National Meteorological Center (NMC) today issued a red alert for Typhoon Yagi, which is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the country’s southern regions. The China Meteorological Administration has upgraded the emergency response for the typhoon from level IV to level II. The NMC stated that Yagi is expected to make landfall along the coastal areas from Qionghai in Hainan to Dianbai in Guangdong on Friday afternoon. In the meantime, heavy rainfall is expected to hit parts of Taiwan Island, the coastal areas of Guangdong, and Hainan Island, according to the center.