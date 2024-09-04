Ukraine: Six officials step down ahead of anticipated major govt reshuffle

WEB DESK

In Ukraine, at least six officials, including members of the Cabinet, have stepped down from their positions ahead of an anticipated major government reshuffle.

As per the media reports, those who handed in their resignations yesterday included Strategic Industries Minister Alexander Kamyshin, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska, Environmental Protection Minister Ruslan Strilets, Deputy Prime Ministers Olha Stefanishyna and Iryna Vereshchuk, and the head of Ukraine’s State Property Fund Vitaliy Koval.

One of the President’s most senior aides, Rostyslav Shurma, was also dismissed as per a presidential decree. The changes come as the parliamentary leader of the ruling Servant of the People party said half of the Cabinet would be changed in a major government reshuffle this week.

The switch-up comes as Ukraine continues to deal with the daily Russian bombardment of its cities, and is struggling to hold back Moscow’s gains in the east while also ploughing resources into its incursion in Russia’s Kursk region.