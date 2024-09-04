Bangladesh terrorist Sheikh Aslam alias Sweden Aslam released on bail

WEB DESK

Terrorist Sheikh Aslam, also known as Sweden Aslam, has been released on bail from Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur near Dhaka, Bangladesh on Tuesday night. He was wanted in 12 different cases including that of murder and arms, said the Superintendent of Kashimpur Jail. Aslam is one of the 23 top criminals declared during the tenure of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party led four-party coalition government in the early 2000s.

According to media reports, he was arrested on 31 January 2005, and was sent to various prisons before landing at Kashimpur jail in 2014. He stayed in Sweden for some time and upon returning adopted the name “Sweden Aslam”.

Earlier on August 26, Chief of banned outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team Mufti Jashimuddin Rahmani was released on bail from the same Jail. Rahmani is a convicted criminal in the blogger Rajib Haider murder case. Four cases were filed against Jashimuddin under Anti-Terrorism Act on February 6, 2008. However, three more cases against him were withdrawn.