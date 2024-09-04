IGCF 2024 Kicks Off in Sharjah: Over 250 Experts Discuss Future of Government Communication

WEB DESK

The 13th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) kicked off today in Sharjah, themed “Agile Governments – Innovative Communication.” Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the event is being held at Expo Centre Sharjah under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

This two-day forum gathers over 250 international speakers, including experts and specialists, to discuss key topics across 18 diverse platforms. The event features more than 160 activities, including main and side sessions, inspiring speeches, pre-forum events, and specialised workshops. The forum’s agenda is built around five core themes: ‘The Impact of Government Communication on Economic Resilience,’ ‘Communication and Adventure Tourism to Develop the Tourism Economy,’ ‘The Role of Effective Communication in Attracting Talent as a National Asset,’ ‘The Future of Government Communication in the Digital Age’ and ‘The New Wave of Personal Interaction.’

The forum will delve into the importance of innovative communication as governments globally adopt agile governance to foster innovation and develop future opportunities. This includes leveraging technological solutions to contribute to global efforts in addressing shared challenges, achieving comprehensive and sustainable development, and supporting economic resilience, food security, and environmental security. This edition will also focus on the challenges and opportunities in government communication within the rapidly changing global landscape.

The 13th IGCF aspires to enhance the role of government communication in building resilient and sustainable societies, emphasising the importance of effective communication between governments and citizens in the digital transformation era. By bringing together thought leaders from the public and private sectors, as well as communication and media experts from around the world, the forum seeks to explore new opportunities and insights, ultimately leading to the development of crucial recommendations for the future of government communication.