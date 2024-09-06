US: 4 people killed, several injured in shooting at School in Winder, Georgia

President Joe Biden expressed sorrow

In the United States, at least four people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia. Authorities report that nine people were injured and a suspect is in custody. It is unclear if the shooter was a student at the school. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed the casualties. President Joe Biden expressed his sorrow over the senseless gun violence. He said the senseless gun violence continues to tear communities apart in the country. The US President said he is closely coordinating with officials at the federal, state, and local levels.