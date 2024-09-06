THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: 4 people killed, several injured in shooting at School in Winder, Georgia

Sep 5, 2024

President Joe Biden expressed sorrow

In the United States, at least four people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia. Authorities report that nine people were injured and a suspect is in custody. It is unclear if the shooter was a student at the school. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed the casualties. President Joe Biden expressed his sorrow over the senseless gun violence. He said the senseless gun violence continues to tear communities apart in the country. The US President said he is closely coordinating with officials at the federal, state, and local levels.

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s textile industry is expected to grow to $ 350 bn by 2030: Giriraj Singh

September 5, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Most of the Asian market ended in red

September 5, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Indian economy advances with financial stability: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

September 5, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

First phase of Polio vaccinations in Gaza’s central zone reached 187,000 children

September 5, 2024