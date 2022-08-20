FreeCurrencyRates.com

India requests FIFA, AFC to allow Indian clubs to play in scheduled football tournaments

SPORTS DESK

The Sports Ministry has requested International Football Federation (FIFA) and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to allow Indian club sides, Sree Gokulam Kerala FC and ATK Mohun Bagan to compete in the scheduled football tournaments.

In an email to FIFA and AFC, the Sports Ministry has highlighted the fact that Sree Gokulam Kerala FC was already in Uzbekistan when FIFA had banned All India Football Federation. FIFA and AFC have been requested to allow the teams to play in the interest of the young players.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has also reached out to the Indian embassy in Uzbekistan to extend assistance to team. Sree Gokulam Kerala FC had already reached Uzbekistan, ahead of its scheduled matches in the southern Uzbekistan city of Qarshi. ATK Mohun Bagan is slated to play the AFC Cup 2022 (Inter-Zone semifinals) on 7th of next month in Bahrain.

India requests FIFA, AFC to allow Indian clubs to play in scheduled football tournaments

