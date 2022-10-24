India remains committed to the purposes and principles of the United Nations: EAM S Jaishankar

WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has said that India will always stand with the Global South and seek to strengthen the United Nation’s effectiveness. On the occasion of United Nations Day, he said, India’s ongoing tenure as a member of the UNSC has reflected our principled approach to promoting dialogue and diplomacy to meet contemporary challenges. Dr Jaishankar said, India’s focus on reformed multilateralism, rule of law, and a fair and equitable international system is aimed at ensuring UN’s continued relevance. He said, as United Nations’ founding member, India remains committed to its purposes and principles. The Minister said, India’s contributions to implementing the goals of the Charter are a reflection of this commitment.