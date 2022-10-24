FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Oct 2022 10:45:06      انڈین آواز

India remains committed to the purposes and principles of the United Nations: EAM S Jaishankar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has said that India will always stand with the Global South and seek to strengthen the United Nation’s effectiveness. On the occasion of United Nations Day, he said, India’s ongoing tenure as a member of the UNSC has reflected our principled approach to promoting dialogue and diplomacy to meet contemporary challenges. Dr Jaishankar said, India’s focus on reformed multilateralism, rule of law, and a fair and equitable international system is aimed at ensuring UN’s continued relevance. He said, as United Nations’ founding member, India remains committed to its purposes and principles. The Minister said, India’s contributions to implementing the goals of the Charter are a reflection of this commitment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Swapnil Kusale wins India’s 3rd Paris 2024 Olympics quota

Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale won India’s third Paris 2024 Olympics quota place at the ongoing ISSF World Ch ...

T-20 World Cup: India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets at Melbourne

AMN India beat its arch rival Pakistan by four wickets at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia in a nail b ...

T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat defending champion Australia by 89 runs

AMN New Zealand beat Defending Champion Australia by 89 runs in the opening match of T-20 World Cup Super 1 ...

خبرنامہ

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

نئی تحقیق – معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا -ممکنBIZNESNAMA

معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا ممکن سائنسی تحقیق پر م ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart