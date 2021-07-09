India rejects Pak charges as baseless

WEB DESK

India on Thursday said that Pakistan should focus on setting its house in order and take credible action against terrorism emanating from its soil. Replying to query on claim that India is behind the blast in Lahore,

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it is not new for Pakistan to engage in baseless propaganda against India. He said the international community is well aware of Pakistan’s credentials when it comes to terrorism and this is acknowledged by none other than its own leadership, which continues to glorify terrorists like Osama Bin Laden as “martyrs”.

Regarding the meeting between Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and the Secretary General of the OIC on 5th July, Mr Bagchi said the meeting was held in response to an earlier request made by the OIC Secretary General to meet Indian Ambassador. During the meeting, a wide range of issues were discussed. He said Indian Ambassador conveyed the need to correct some of the misperceptions about India that are perpetrated by vested interests in the OIC.

Indian Ambassador also conveyed that the OIC should be watchful that their platform is not subverted by these vested interests for comments on internal affairs of India or for anti-India propaganda through biased and one-sided resolutions.