India registers over 2 lakh 61 thousand new cases in last 24 hours

India has registered highest surge in COVID cases with 2 lakh 61 thousand 500 new cases. The number of total active cases in the country further swelled up to comprise nearly 12.18 per cent of the total reported cases.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat & Kerala continue to be the major hotspots of the viral pandemic. Nearly 80 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states.

The Health Ministry has informed that one thousand five hundred one COVID-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative toll to 1 lakh 77 thousand 150. The Health Ministry has informed that currently over 18 lakh people are reported to be suffering from the viral pandemic and are either hospitalised or are under home isolation.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the country has also further dropped to stand at 86.62 per cent. Over 1 lakh 38 thousand people have been discharged from Hospitals or are reported to have been completely cured in the last 24 hours. So far, over 1 crore 28 lakh people have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the country.

With a special focus on the 5-point principle of ‘Test, Track, Treat, Isolate & Vaccinate’, the number of cumulative COVID-19 testing reported by Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR has surpassed the figure of 26 crore 65 lakh.

The apex medical research body has informed that in the past 24 hours alone more than 15 lakh 66 thousand samples were tested in the country. As of today, two thousand 463 laboratories are engaged in the work of testing COVID samples across the country which includes one thousand 233 government and one thousand 230 private labs.