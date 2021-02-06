India recovering from COVID-19 pandemic and economic slowdown, says Jaishankar

AMN / Vijayawada

External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar has said that India is recovering from Covid Pandemic and economic slowdown and 11 per cent GDP growth is predicted in the financial year 2021-22.

Addressing the media persons in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh today, the Union Minister said that the Union Government handled the Covid pandemic successfully. About 40 lakh Indians living abroad have been brought back to India through VANDE BHARAT MISSION, which is unique in its kind , the Union Minister added. Dr. Jaishankar also stated that the Union Budget has given top priority to health care and well being of the citizens.

Dr. Jaishankar later visited the Passport Office in Vijayawada and expressed his satisfaction on the working of the Passport Office. While interacting with the Passport Office Staff, the Union Minister said that there have been revolutionary changes in the passport system and today one can get the passport without any hassles.