India records daily new recoveries of over 3,62,000 people

AMN / WEB DESK

The Health Ministry has informed that in the last 24 hours, the nation registered 3 lakh 11 thousand 170 new COVID cases. Over 3 lakh 62 thousand people have recovered and with this the recovery rate has further improved to stand at 84.25 per cent. So far, over 2 crore 7 lakh people have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the country.

The cumulative share of active COVID cases in the country has declined to comprise nearly 14.66 per cent of the total reported cases. Currently over 36 lakh 18 thousand people are reported to be suffering from the viral pandemic and are either hospitalised or are under home isolation.

Ten States including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Haryana continue to be the major hotspots of the viral pandemic. Nearly 75 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states in last 24 hours. The Health Ministry has informed that four thousand 77 COVID related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative toll to 2 lakh 70 thousand 284.