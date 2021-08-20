India records 44.3% increase in export of agricultural, processed foods

AMN / NEW DELHI

India has achieved a significant increase of 44.3 per cent in the export of agricultural and processed food products during April to June in the current financial year. Commerce and Industry Ministry said the overall export has increased to four thousand 817 million dollars in April to June this year as compared to that of three thousand 338 million dollars in the first quarter last year.

The Ministry said, the initiatives taken by Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, APEDA has helped the country to achieve this milestone at a time when the outbreak of pandemic was at its peak. In order to ensure seamless quality certification of products to be exported, APEDA has recognised 220 labs across India to provide services of testing to a wide range of products and exporters.