FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Aug 2021 11:14:53      انڈین آواز

India records 44.3% increase in export of agricultural, processed foods

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / NEW DELHI

India has achieved a significant increase of 44.3 per cent in the export of agricultural and processed food products during April to June in the current financial year. Commerce and Industry Ministry said the overall export has increased to four thousand 817 million dollars in April to June this year as compared to that of three thousand 338 million dollars in the first quarter last year.

The Ministry said, the initiatives taken by Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, APEDA has helped the country to achieve this milestone at a time when the outbreak of pandemic was at its peak. In order to ensure seamless quality certification of products to be exported, APEDA has recognised 220 labs across India to provide services of testing to a wide range of products and exporters.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Honda, TVS, KTM, Yamaha in the race for honours at 2W National Championship`

HSB / Chennai A fully sanitised MMRT will witness another grand congregation of the country’s top talent ...

Road to the Paris Games will be difficult given the shorter Olympic cycle; Abhinav Bindra

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Beijing  Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra has cautioned the s ...

PM Modi urges Tokyo Olympics Indian contingent to visit 75 schools by 15th Aug 2023

AMN / NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the Tokyo Olympics Indian contingent to visit 75 sch ...

خبرنامہ

افغانستان کی تازہ صورت حال

اشرف غنی بہت جلد وطن واپس لوٹنے کی کوشش کریں گے WEB DESKافغ ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے افغانستان کے موجودہ حالات کے تناظر میں سکیورٹی سے متعلق کابینہ کمیٹی کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج شام سکیورٹی سے متعلق کابینہ کمیٹ ...

طالبان کا تنظیمی ڈھانچہ: قیادت کس کے ہاتھوں میں ہے؟

امریکہ کی فوج کے انخلا کے بعد طالبان نے افغانستان پر لگ بھگ 20 ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz