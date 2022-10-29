FreeCurrencyRates.com

India-Qatar to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and conveyed his best wishes for the successful conduct of FIFA World Cup 2022 to be played from 20th November to 18th of December.

In a tweet, Mr. Modi said, he was happy to speak with the Amir of Qatar and thanked him for his gracious Diwali greetings.

The Prime Minister also said, both the countries have also agreed to jointly celebrate completion of 50 years of India-Qatar diplomatic relations in 2023.

