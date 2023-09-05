इंडियन आवाज़     05 Sep 2023 11:33:48      انڈین آواز

INDIA parties discuss way forward for special session

By Andalib Akhter

Leaders of INDIA parties today met at the house of Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and discussed the way forward for the special session convened by the government.

“Modi Govt is convening a special session of the Parliament for the first time without spelling out the agenda. No one from any opposition party has been consulted or informed” said congress chief adding that Everyday, Modi Govt plants a story in the media of a prospective ‘agenda’, thereby creating a smokescreen of diversion from real issues burdening the people.

“BJP wants to keep key issues like Price Rise, Unemployment, Manipur, China’s transgressions, CAG Reports, Scams and Weakening of Institutions etc. aside and cheat our people. INDIA parties discussed the way forward for the special session” Kharge said

We shall not be deterred in raising people’s issues, we intend to keep our focus on these. Let the BJP know — Bharat Judega, INDIA Jeetega !, he opined

