RBI exhibition pavilion being set up at 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi

AMN

The RBI exhibition pavilion is being set up at the 18th G20 summit in New Delhi. The Summit will be held on the 9th and the 10th of September at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Sources said, five items will be showcased and put up for live demonstration during the Summit. These are UPI One World, Central Bank Digital Currency, Public Tech Platform for frictionless credit, RuPay On-The-Go, and Bharat Bill Payment System. The RBI will showcase an informational video on the RBI’s Digital Rupee and its journey. The live Digital Rupee transactions will be demonstrated by select banks that are participating in the exhibition.



Talking to reporters at the International Media Centre of the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Tuesday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said, the RBI has put up an exhibition on digital payments and it will be an international attraction on how India has progressed in digital payments.