India, Nepal sign MoU for reconstruction of six secondary schools in Himalayan Nation

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and Nepal yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the reconstruction of six secondary schools in the Himalayan nation. The MoU was signed between the Indian Embassy and Nepal’s Central Level Project Implementation Unit (Education) of Nepal Reconstruction Authority (NRA).

The MoU was for the construction of six secondary schools at a total cost of Nepali Rupees 518 million, according to a statement by the Indian Embassy. Of the six schools, four including Kanti Bhairab Secondary School, Champa Devi Secondary School, Dhapasi Secondary School and Bishnu Devi Secondary School are located in Kathmandu district and remaining two Siddheshwar Secondary School and Harisiddhi Secondary School are located in Kavre district. Of the six schools, a groundbreaking ceremony of one was held yesterday amid a ceremony in Thali of Kathmandu.

The signing of the memorandum took place at a ceremony for the reconstruction of Shree Kanti Bhairab Secondary School at Kageshwari Municipality in Kathmandu. The ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief of Embassy of India, Kathmandu Namgya C. Khampa and Chief Executive Officer of National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) Sushil Gywali.