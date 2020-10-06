India, Myanmar agree to operationalise Sittwe port in first quarter of 2021

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and Myanmar have agreed to work towards the operationalisation of the Sittwe port in the Rakhine state in the first quarter of 2021. The announcement came through a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs after the conclusion of the two day long visit of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General M M Naravane and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Myanmar on 4-5 October.

During the visit COAS and Foreign Secretary called on the State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and Commander in Chief of Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing among several other senior civilian and army officers.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen their partnership in connectivity projects, capacity building, power and energy.

They also agreed to deepen economic and trade ties, further facilitate people to people and cultural exchanges, and broad-base their defense exchanges across all the three services.

It was also agreed to deepen cooperation to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

3000 vials of Remdesivir was presented to the State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, symbolic of India’s commitment to assist Myanmar in its fight against the pandemic.

India and Myanmar discussed the progress in the ongoing Indian-assisted infrastructure projects such as the Trilateral Highway and the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project.

Discussing the maintenance of security and stability in the border areas, both the countries agreed not to allow their territories to be used for activities inimical to each other.

India thanked Myanmar for handing over 22 cadres of the Indian Insurgent groups to it.

India announced a grant of USD 2 million for the construction of the border haat bridge at Byanyu/Sarsichauk in Chin State that will provide increased economic connectivity between Mizoram and Myanmar.

In the field of culture, both sides discussed the translation of Indian epics in Burmese language.

They also discussed the plan to install a bust of Lokmanya Tilak in Mandalay to commemorate his 100th death anniversary.

It was in Mandalay jail that Lokmanya Tilak wrote Gita Rahasya, a commentary on the Bhagvadgita.