Rahul, Priyanka pledge to fight for justice in Hathras case
UP Govt recommend CBI probe into Hathras case
PM Modi inaugurates strategically important, Atal Tunnel
Bihar Polls: RJD and Congress led Grand alliance finalises seat sharing
AIIMS rules out murder of Sushant Singh Rajput, says it was suicide
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Oct 2020 03:16:49      انڈین آواز

India, Myanmar agree to operationalise Sittwe port in first quarter of 2021

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and Myanmar have agreed to work towards the operationalisation of the Sittwe port in the Rakhine state in the first quarter of 2021. The announcement came through a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs after the conclusion of the two day long visit of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General M M Naravane and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Myanmar on 4-5 October.

During the visit COAS and Foreign Secretary called on the State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and Commander in Chief of Defence Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing among several other senior civilian and army officers.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen their partnership in connectivity projects, capacity building, power and energy.

They also agreed to deepen economic and trade ties, further facilitate people to people and cultural exchanges, and broad-base their defense exchanges across all the three services.

It was also agreed to deepen cooperation to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

3000 vials of Remdesivir was presented to the State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, symbolic of India’s commitment to assist Myanmar in its fight against the pandemic.

India and Myanmar discussed the progress in the ongoing Indian-assisted infrastructure projects such as the Trilateral Highway and the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project.

Discussing the maintenance of security and stability in the border areas, both the countries agreed not to allow their territories to be used for activities inimical to each other.

India thanked Myanmar for handing over 22 cadres of the Indian Insurgent groups to it.

India announced a grant of USD 2 million for the construction of the border haat bridge at Byanyu/Sarsichauk in Chin State that will provide increased economic connectivity between Mizoram and Myanmar.

In the field of culture, both sides discussed the translation of Indian epics in Burmese language.

They also discussed the plan to install a bust of Lokmanya Tilak in Mandalay to commemorate his 100th death anniversary.

It was in Mandalay jail that Lokmanya Tilak wrote Gita Rahasya, a commentary on the Bhagvadgita.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Right time for talented women players take up hockey: Striker Navneet Kaur

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace striker Navneet Kaur has opined that this is the right time for aspiring ...

Strong Indian squad for the Esports World Championship Qualifiers

Harpal Singh Bedi/ New Delhi National champions Moinuddin Amdani (PES 2020), Abhinav Tejan (Tekken7) and fo ...

Delhi Capitals suffer a jolt as spinner Amit Mishra is ruled out of IPL due to injury

Harpal Singh Bedi Delhi Capitals' IPL campaign suffered a jolt with its experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra ...

خبرنامہ

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

زائد العمری کے باعث ٹرمپ میں کورونا کی علامات شدید ہوسکتی ہیں، رپورٹ

ویب ڈیسک معروف امریکی جریدے ٹائم نے اپنی رپورٹ میں میڈیکل ما ...

ایران میں کورونا کے باعث اسکول، مساجد دوبارہ بند

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے دارالحکومت تہران میں کورونا وائرس کے کیسز ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!