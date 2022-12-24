India moving at fast pace to develop education infrastructure, policies: PM Modi

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised the role of the education system and educational institutions in shaping the bright future of India. Mr. Modi said India is moving at a fast pace to develop the education infrastructure and policies at every level in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal. Mr Modi was addressing the 75th Amrut Mahotsav of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan being held in Gujarat through video conferencing.

The Prime Minister informed that the country has seen an increase in the number of IITs, IIITs, IIMs and AIIMSs and the number of medical colleges saw an increase of sixty-five per cent compared to the time before 2014. He further added that with the New Educational Policy, India is preparing an educational system that is futuristic. The Prime Minister said, as a result, the next generations that will get their education in the newer system will become ideal citizens.

Mr. Modi emphasized the importance of the saints in the journey of the next 25 years. He said, today, the country is moving with a vision of Digital India, Aatmnirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local, 75 Amrit Sarovars in every district and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. The Prime Minister asserted that everyone’s effort in these projects of social transformation will impact the lives of crores of people.

Referring to the Indian tradition of treating knowledge as the highest pursuit of life, the Prime Minister said that when other parts of the world were identified with their ruling dynasties, Indian identity was linked with its gurukuls. He remembered Nalanda and Takshshila as synonyms for India’s ancient glory. Mr. Modi also highlighted the gender equality and sensitivity of the Indian ancient gurukul system and lauded Swaminarayan Gurukul for starting ‘Kanya Gurukul’.

The Prime Minister also urged the students of Gurukul to travel to Northeast India for a minimum of 15 days and connect with the people to further strengthen the nation. AIR correspondent reports that the five-day Amrit Mahotsav celebrations were inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Rajkot on Thursday. A large number of saints, spiritual leaders and devotees are taking part in the celebrations.