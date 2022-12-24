FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Dec 2022 08:32:59      انڈین آواز

India moving at fast pace to develop education infrastructure, policies: PM Modi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised the role of the education system and educational institutions in shaping the bright future of India. Mr. Modi said India is moving at a fast pace to develop the education infrastructure and policies at every level in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal. Mr Modi was addressing the 75th Amrut Mahotsav of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan being held in Gujarat through video conferencing.

The Prime Minister informed that the country has seen an increase in the number of IITs, IIITs, IIMs and AIIMSs and the number of medical colleges saw an increase of sixty-five per cent compared to the time before 2014. He further added that with the New Educational Policy, India is preparing an educational system that is futuristic. The Prime Minister said, as a result, the next generations that will get their education in the newer system will become ideal citizens.

Mr. Modi emphasized the importance of the saints in the journey of the next 25 years. He said, today, the country is moving with a vision of Digital India, Aatmnirbhar Bharat,  Vocal for Local, 75 Amrit Sarovars in every district and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. The Prime Minister asserted that everyone’s effort in these projects of social transformation will impact the lives of crores of people.

Referring to the Indian tradition of treating knowledge as the highest pursuit of life, the Prime Minister said that when other parts of the world were identified with their ruling dynasties, Indian identity was linked with its gurukuls. He remembered Nalanda and Takshshila as synonyms for India’s ancient glory. Mr. Modi also highlighted the gender equality and sensitivity of the Indian ancient gurukul system and lauded Swaminarayan Gurukul for starting ‘Kanya Gurukul’.

The Prime Minister also urged the students of Gurukul to travel to Northeast India for a minimum of 15 days and connect with the people to further strengthen the nation. AIR correspondent reports that the five-day Amrit Mahotsav celebrations were inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Rajkot on Thursday. A large number of saints, spiritual leaders and devotees are taking part in the celebrations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم مودی نے کووڈ-19 کے خلاف سخت نگرانی کا مشورہ دیا۔ COVID -19

وزیر اعظم نے ملک میں کووڈ۔اُنیس کی صورتحال کا جائزہ لینے کیل ...

نئی تحقیق: دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین

دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین آسٹریلیا کے ایک دور افتا ...

نئی طرز کی دوا کے استعمال سے ناقابل علاج کینسر کو ختم کیا.. CANCER CURE

برطانیہ کے ایک اسپتال میں نئی طرز کی دوا کا پہلی بار استعمال ...

MARQUEE

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart