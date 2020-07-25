India looks forward to early conclusion of electoral process in Guyana, says MEA

AMN/ WEB DESK

India today said, it is looking forward to the early conclusion of the electoral process in the interest of democracy in Guyana.

In response to media queries regarding election impasse in Guyana, External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Anurag Srivastava said, India has been closely following developments of the General and Regional elections held in March this year.

It has been more than four months since the elections in Guyana and the results are still awaited.

The Spokesman said that as a time-tested friend of Guyana, India hopes that the outcome of the election is respected by all parties.