India launches projects under India-UN Global Capacity Building Initiative to aid Global South

Aug 2, 2025
India launched the first set of four development projects under the “India-UN Global Capacity Building Initiative,” aimed at supporting countries of the Global South in meeting Sustainable Development Goals. The projects were officially launched by the Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Tanmaya Lal, yesterday. According to the MEA, the India-UN Global South Capacity Building Initiative is a natural extension of India’s development partnership efforts.

In its first phase, the programme will support rice fortification and supply chain management in Nepal with the help of the World Food Programme, develop digital health platforms in Zambia and Lao PDR with UNDP support, train officials in census preparedness in Belize, Barbados, St Kitts & Nevis, Suriname, and Trinidad & Tobago in collaboration with the UN Population Fund, and provide vocational training in South Sudan with UNESCO support. The selected training courses are scheduled to begin in September 2025 and will be carried out through designated Indian training institutes under the ITEC framework.

Aug 2, 2025
Amrit Udyan( Mughal Garden) to open for public from August 16 to September 14 with free entry

Aug 2, 2025
Delhi court issues notice to Robert Vadra in money laundering case

Aug 2, 2025

Bangladesh interim govt to unveil ‘July Declaration’ on Aug 5

2 August 2025 6:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
2 August 2025 4:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
2 August 2025 4:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
“2024 Lok Sabha elections were rigged”, claims Rahul Gandhi

2 August 2025 4:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
