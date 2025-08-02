Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Amrit Udyan( Mughal Garden) to open for public from August 16 to September 14 with free entry

Aug 2, 2025
Amrit Udyan to open for public from August 16 to September 14 with free entry

Staff Reporter

The Amrit Udyan, located within the Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be open to the public from the 16th of this month to the 14th of next month. The President’s Secretariat, in a statement, informed that the garden will be open from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, with last entry at 5:15 PM, and will remain closed on Mondays for maintenance. Entry is free for everyone.

Visitors can book their slots online at visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in or offline through self-service kiosks located outside Gate No. 35. This year, visitors can explore various gardens, including the Bal Vatika, Herbal Garden, and Central Lawn, and can also experience new features like the Babbling Brook, a meandering water stream with cascades and sculptural spouts. The statement further mentioned that athletes and sportspersons on August 29 and teachers on September 5 will get special access to Amrit Udyan to mark the National Sports Day and Teachers’ Day, respectively. Visitors can carry mobile phones, electronic keys, purses, handbags, water bottles, baby milk bottles, and umbrellas inside the Udyan. Except for these, no other item will be allowed.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

راہل گاندھی کا دھماکہ خیز دعویٰ: “2024 کے انتخابات میں زبردست دھاندلی ہوئی”

Aug 2, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India launches projects under India-UN Global Capacity Building Initiative to aid Global South

Aug 2, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi court issues notice to Robert Vadra in money laundering case

Aug 2, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh interim govt to unveil ‘July Declaration’ on Aug 5

2 August 2025 6:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh interim govt to unveil ‘July Declaration’ on Aug 5

2 August 2025 6:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

راہل گاندھی کا دھماکہ خیز دعویٰ: “2024 کے انتخابات میں زبردست دھاندلی ہوئی”

2 August 2025 4:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

राहुल गांधी का बड़ा दावा: ‘2024 का लोकसभा चुनाव धांधली से जीता गया’

2 August 2025 4:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!