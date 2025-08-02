Amrit Udyan( Mughal Garden) to open for public from August 16 to September 14 with free entry

Staff Reporter

The Amrit Udyan, located within the Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be open to the public from the 16th of this month to the 14th of next month. The President’s Secretariat, in a statement, informed that the garden will be open from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, with last entry at 5:15 PM, and will remain closed on Mondays for maintenance. Entry is free for everyone.

Visitors can book their slots online at visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in or offline through self-service kiosks located outside Gate No. 35. This year, visitors can explore various gardens, including the Bal Vatika, Herbal Garden, and Central Lawn, and can also experience new features like the Babbling Brook, a meandering water stream with cascades and sculptural spouts. The statement further mentioned that athletes and sportspersons on August 29 and teachers on September 5 will get special access to Amrit Udyan to mark the National Sports Day and Teachers’ Day, respectively. Visitors can carry mobile phones, electronic keys, purses, handbags, water bottles, baby milk bottles, and umbrellas inside the Udyan. Except for these, no other item will be allowed.