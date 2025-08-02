Delhi court issues notice to Robert Vadra in money laundering case

AMN

A Delhi court has issued a notice to Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in connection with the Shikohpur land deal case. The Rouse Avenue Court took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the high-profile money laundering case and issued notices to a total of 11 individuals, including Vadra.

The case will come up for further hearing on August 28. The ED has filed a charge sheet against Vadra and ten others in a case involving the alleged purchase of 3.53 acres of land in Shikohpur village, Gurugram, through alleged fraudulent means. The investigating agency claims that the proceeds of crime were routed through multiple companies controlled by Vadra.

As part of the investigation, the ED has already attached 43 properties linked to Vadra and his company, Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., worth a total of 37.64 crore rupees. The origins of the case trace back to a 2008 FIR filed by the Gurugram Police, which alleged that Vadra’s company had purchased land from Onkareshwar Properties Pvt. Ltd. for 7.5 crore rupees, allegedly using a false declaration. In 2012, the same parcel of land was sold to DLF Ltd., a leading real estate firm, for 58 crore rupees, raising concerns over the legality and nature of the transaction.