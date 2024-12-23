India, Kuwait unequivocally condemn terrorism in all its forms

AMN

India and Kuwait unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism and called for disrupting of terrorism financing networks and safe havens, and dismantling of terror infrastructure.

A joint statement was issued following the two-day official visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kuwait, which concluded on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah on Sunday. They discussed cooperation in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech, Infrastructure and security. In a social media post, Mr Modi said that India and Kuwait have elevated bilateral partnership to a strategic one. He expressed optimism that the friendship will flourish even more in the times to come.

The leaders recalled the strong historical and friendly ties between the two countries and re-affirmed their full commitment to further expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation. In this context, they agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to a ‘Strategic Partnership’.

Prime Minister thanked His Highness the Amir for ensuring the well-being of over one million strong Indian community in Kuwait. His Highness the Amir expressed appreciation for the contribution of the large and vibrant Indian community in Kuwait’s development.

Prime Minister appreciated the new initiatives being undertaken by Kuwait to fulfill its Vision 2035 and congratulated His Highness the Amir for successful holding of the GCC Summit earlier this month. Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude for inviting him yesterday as a ‘Guest of Honour’ at the opening ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup. The Amir reciprocated Prime Minister’s sentiments and expressed appreciation for India’s role as a valued partner in Kuwait and the Gulf region.