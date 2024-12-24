The Indian Awaaz

Veteran Film director Shyam Benegal passes away in Mumbai

Dec 23, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Renowned film director Shyam Benegal passed away in Mumbai today. He was 90. Shyam Benegal breathed his last at a private hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for chronic kidney disease.

The legendary director won several National Awards for movies including, Manthan (1976), Bhumika: The Role (1977), Junoon (1978), Arohan (1982), Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004), and Well Done Abba (2010).

Widely regarded as one of the greatest visionaries in Indian cinema, Shyam Benegal is a name that evokes memories of iconic, socially-reflective films like Ankur, Bhumika, Nishant, Manthan, Sardaari Begum and Zubeidaa. Born on the 14th of December in 1934, in Hyderabad, Shyam Benegal began his journey with advertising films, but soon, his artistic vision led him to redefine Indian cinema.

Shyam Benegal was a pioneer of the New Wave movement, a master who brought rural struggles and social realities to the silver screen. His contributions went beyond cinema – from his iconic TV series Bharat Ek Khoj to mentoring generations of artists.

With awards like Dadasaheb Phalke, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan, Shyam Benegal remains a beacon of creativity and courage. His demise leaves behind a legacy of six decades that transformed Indian storytelling.

