India, Kuwait review all aspects of bilateral ties

AMN / NEW DELHI

Foreign Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar Thursday reviewed all aspects of India-Kuwait bilateral relationship and discussed regional developments.

They also explored ways and means to impart further dynamism in the traditional and friendly ties between the two countries.

Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser was on a two day visit to India.

The Foreign Minister of Kuwait also handed over a letter to Dr Jaishankar from Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser thanked India for supplying Kuwait with 2 lakh doses of Made in India Covishield vaccines last month.

Dr Jaishankar thanked the leadership and the Government of Kuwait for hosting a large Indian community in Kuwait and taking care of them during Covid-19 pandemic.

He hoped that Indian community will be able to resume travel to Kuwait in larger numbers soon.

He also expressed India’s continued support to Kuwait in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Both sides emphasized the need to enhance cooperation in the area of health security. India is amongst the largest trading partners of Kuwait.

There are significant opportunities for further strengthening and deepening ties in sectors such as energy, trade, healthcare, defence and security, science and technology, IT, cybersecurity, culture, education and tourism.

External Affairs Minister invited more investments from Kuwait into India in diverse sectors including energy, infrastructure, food security, healthcare and education.

The two sides will also jointly celebrate the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between them during 2021-22.

India, Kuwait to establish Joint Commission to enhance ties

India and Kuwait have decided to establish a Joint Commission to enhance and deepen the ties of fraternity and friendship and support ways of cooperation in all fields.

A joint statement said the meetings of the Joint Commission called Joint Commission Meeting will be held regularly to review all bilateral matters.

The Joint Commission will be charged with formulating the required basis to strengthen the relations between the two countries, particularly in the fields of energy, trade, economy, investment, and human resources.

It will be co-chaired by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and his Kuwait counterpart.

The Joint Commission Meeting will be held in each country alternately, at a mutually agreed time.