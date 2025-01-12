The Indian Awaaz

India Joins UN Panel to Shape Global Big Data Standards for Official Statistics

Jan 12, 2025
India has joined the UN Committee of Experts on Big Data and Data Science for Official Statistics. As part of the committee, India will contribute to shaping global standards and practices in harnessing big data and data science for official statistical purposes.

In a statement, the Ministry of Statistics said that India’s inclusion in the Committee of Experts represents a significant leap forward for the country’s statistical ecosystem. The Ministry mentioned that the country’s active engagement in the Committee of Experts will highlight its pioneering initiatives, including establishing the Data Innovation Lab and exploring alternate data sources.

The UN Committee of Experts on Big Data and Data Science for Official Statistics was created to investigate further the benefits and challenges of Big Data, including the potential for monitoring and reporting on sustainable development goals.

