US Fire Tragedy: 16 dead in LA, officials warn of worsening conditions

AMN WEB DESK

In the US, the death toll from the wildfires in Los Angeles rose to 16. Of the fatalities, five were discovered in the Palisades Fire zone, while 11 were from the Eaton Fire zone.

The wildfires are currently burning around Los Angeles, with at least four major fires in the region, including the Eaton, Hurst, Kenneth, and Palisades fires, which have collectively spread across approximately 38,276 acres.

Two fires have been reported as contained. More than 12 thousand homes and other structures have been destroyed. Over a lakh residents remain under evacuation orders as fires continue to rage. A forecast of strong winds, expected to last until Wednesday, raises concerns that the fires could spread further. Firefighters are racing against time in their battle to control the deadly blazes.