India Japan exchange views on respective space policies & priorities during Dialogue

The third India-Japan Space Dialogue was held in Tokyo today. The dialogue brought together ministries and agencies related to outer space, facilitating an exchange of views on their respective space policies and priorities. During the dialogue, discussions were held on national space programs, bilateral space cooperation, space situational awareness, space security, Quad space cooperation, industry-level cooperation, and commercial space collaboration.



The Indian delegation was co-led by the Joint Secretary of the Disarmament and International Security Affairs Division, Muanpuii Saiawi, and the Scientific Secretary of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), M. Ganesh Pillai. The Japanese delegation was co-led by the Assistant Minister (Ambassador in charge of space policy), Saita Yukio, and the Director General of the National Space Policy Secretariat, Kazeki Jun.



The dialogue was preceded by an industry cooperation event organised by IN-SPACe and Japan’s Cabinet Office. It witnessed participation of representatives of Japanese and Indian companies and industry associations..