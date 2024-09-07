India is willing to work with like-minded partners on specific agenda, says Jaishankar at FPCI Global Town hall

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today said that India is willing to work with like-minded partners on specific agenda like the Quad. Virtually addressing at the FPCI Global Town hall, Dr Jaishankar said, over the last few decades, the world has witnessed the unfolding of globalisation that has driven a rebalancing in the world order. He said, it has matured to a point where there is talk of a genuine multi-polarity emerging in the near future. The External Affairs Minister said, this is a far cry from anything that the world has experienced since 1945. He said, it is not just that there will be more players of consequence, it is also that their relative weight has undergone a big shift.

Dr Jaishankar said, furthermore, the approach of nations to global issues is also no longer the same. He said, many big powers are now content to do less and the newer ones more reticent about stepping forward. He added that in many situations, it is left to the regionally significant players to sort out their own particular mess. The External Affairs Minister said, beyond this, world is also looking at a more sharpened contestation between the US and China on a range of areas. He said, if we also take into account that technology advances like AI, electric mobility, space or drone can shape balances of power more strongly, then the global calculus looks even more daunting. He explained what can a country like India do in response to such a situation.

Dr Jaishankar said, India can build up its own national capacities so that there are more options and contributions that benefit the world. He added that the world has seen this recently during the Covid pandemic in terms of vaccine production capacity.

The External Affairs Minister said, to de-risk the global economy from pandemics, climate events and conflicts, India can help build more resilient, reliable and redundant supply chains. It means working with global partners more efficiently and create an environment where it is easier to do business. He said, in the digital domain, India can create trusted partnerships and trusted vendors.