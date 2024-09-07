Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi on 3-Day Visit to India

THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Sep 7, 2024
Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be on a three day official visit to India from Sunday Sep 8. This would be his first visit to India as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

He will be accompanied by several Ministers from the UAE government and a business delegation. External Affairs Ministry in a statement said that on Monday, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold discussions on a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation. He is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu. He will also visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

On Tuesday, he will visit Mumbai to participate in a Business Forum, in which business leaders from both countries will participate. India and UAE share historically close and friendly ties. In recent years, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and UAE has deepened in a wide range of areas including political, trade, investment, connectivity, energy, technology, education, and culture. The visit of Crown Prince will further reinforce strong India-UAE bilateral relations and open avenues for partnership in new and emerging areas.

