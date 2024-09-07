THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Amit Shah: No talks with Pakistan until peace is established

Sep 7, 2024

Shah assures restoration of statehood to  Jammu and Kashmir after the assembly polls. 

AMN / JAMMU

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has criticized the opposition parties for trying to bring back the old system in Jammu and Kashmir and start talks with Pakistan. Addressing party workers in Jammu today, he asserted that till there is no peace, there will be no talks with Pakistan.   

Mr. Shah said, the NDA Government will not allow the revival of terrorism, autonomy, and injustice to any community including Gujjars, Pahari, Bakerwals and Dalits who have been granted reservation by the BJP dispensation. He said, the coming assembly election in J&K is historic as it is taking place for the first time under the national flag and the Indian Constitution following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Modi government.

Earlier, addressing a public meeting in Jammu, Mr Shah assured the restoration of statehood to  Jammu and Kashmir after the assembly polls. 

