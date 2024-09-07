Amit Shah assures restoration of statehood to J&K after Assembly elections

AMN / JAMMU

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah today assured the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after the assembly polls. Addressing a public meeting in Jammu, he said the coming assembly elections in J&K are historic as it is taking place for the first time under the national flag and the Constitution following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Modi government. Mr Shah also accused the Congress-National Conference alliance of making attempts to revive the ‘old system’.

He also alleged that the Congress-National Conference combine is trying to push J&K into the fire of terrorism once again when the government has brought down terror incidents in the UT by 70 per cent. He said the NDA government will not allow the revival of terrorism, ‘autonomy’, and injustice with any community, including Gujjars, Paharis, Bakerwals, and Dalits who were granted reservation by the BJP dispensation. The Home Minister is in Jammu on a two-day visit to boost the BJP’s election campaign for the three-phase assembly elections, beginning September 18.