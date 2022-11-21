India is shining spot in the world economy amidst global uncertainty: Piyush Goyal

AMN / MUMBAI

Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that India is a bright shining spot in the world economy amidst global economic uncertainty. He was addressing the 21st World Congress of Accountants in Mumbai.

He said that the world today is looking up to Indian economy to steer growth and to show the way.

Speaking about the G-20 presidency, the Commerce Minister said that our theme for the G20 Presidency is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam’. India believes that the world is one family. India cares for the whole world and it is in this context that we have placed the theme of our Presidency as One Earth, One Family, One Future. While the world focuses on consumption-led growth, India focuses on sustainability and respects nature. India believes in inter-generational equity and that it is incumbent on each one of us to leave behind a better planet than the one we have inherited, he asserted.