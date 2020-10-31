India is ready to protect its sovereignty and integrity: PM Modi

FILE PHOTO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hit out at opposition parties for their alleged stand on the Pulwama attack last year, saying that when over 40 paramilitary personnel died in the attack these parties didn’t feel sadness.

Addressing the ‘Ekta Diwas Parade’ at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia Gujarat this morning, the Prime Minister said, today when he was watching the parade of officers, an image of Pulwama attack emerged in his mind.

The country can never forget that when India was mourning the death of its sons some people were not a part of that grief. They were looking for selfish gain in the Pulwama attack. Now that the truth has been accepted in the neighbouring country’s parliament, Indian opposition parties’ real faces have been exposed before the nation, Mr. Modi said.

The Prime Minister said India’s perspective and attitudes towards borders have also changed. Criticizing the neighbouring countries, Mr. Modi said those eyeing the land of India are getting a befitting reply. He pointed out that India is building hundreds of kilometers of roads, dozens of bridges and many tunnels on the borders. The Prime Minister affirmed that today’s India is fully ready to protect its sovereignty and integrity.

Mr. Modi also called International community to unite against increasing threat of terrorism. The Prime Minister said that unity of the world community is necessary for the peace and prosperity of the world.

He said that India had lost thousands of innocent lives in the fight against terrorism. He appealed to the people to unite for the peace and prosperity of the country and achieve the goal of Ek Bharat- Shresht Bharat.

The Prime Minister said that Jammu and Kashmir has marched towards development after removal of all barriers on the path, while the north east region is also on the path of development after the peace accord. Mr. Modi said that the Government is working for the welfare of the farmers, labourers and poor and striving to make them self-reliant. He said that the nation is marching towards self-reliance in the defense sector. Today, he said, we are creating hundreds of kilometers of long roads, bridges and tunnels in border areas for the development of those regions. He also praised the frontline corona warriors and their fight against the pandemic.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel on his 145th birth Anniversary at the Statue of Unity- the world’s tallest statue at Kevadia in Narmada district of Gujarat today. The Prime Minister also witnessed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade.

The Police forces of Gujarat and Central Armed Police Force, Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Central Industrial Security Force and National Security Guards took part in the Parade. The Prime Minister also administered the Ekta Pledge on this occasion. Indian Air Force performed a Fly-past on this occasion. The Prime Minister also witnessed a Rifle drill by female officers of CRPF.