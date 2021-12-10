Farmers call off agitation after Govt accepts their demands
PM Modi participates in first Summit for Democracy at Prez Biden’s invitation
Rajnath announces tri-service probe into IAF chopper crash that killed CDS Bipin Rawat
NASA selects Indian-origin physician Anil Menon as one of astronauts for future missions
Parliament pay tribute to Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat & others
UN suspends food aid in Ethiopian towns after warehouses looted
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Dec 2021 05:15:57      انڈین آواز

India has utilized Chabahar port to ship wheat as humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan: Jaishankar

Leave a comment
Published On: By


AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar asserted that US sanctions on Iran are not relevant to the Chabahar Project. During the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Iran in May 2016, a Trilateral Agreement to establish International Transport and Transit Corridor (Chabahar Agreement) was signed by India, Iran, and Afghanistan. Replying to questions in the Lok Sabha, Dr Jaishankar said, this agreement was signed in 2016, but possession was taken in 2018. Since then it has handled 160 vessels and 3.2 million tonnes of bulk and general cargo.

The Minister said, Chabhar Port project agreements are limited to Iran and in terms of port operations, agreement with the government of Afghanistan is not required.

Dr. Jaishankar said, India has committed total grant assistance of 85 million US dollars and a credit facility of 150 million US dollars for the development of Shahid Beheshti Terminal, Chabahar port.

The Minister said, the Chabarhar port has provided much-needed sea access to landlocked Afghanistan. He said, India has utilized the Chabahar port to ship 75,000 MTs of wheat as humanitarian food assistance to Afghanistan in 2020.

In reply to another question, Dr Jaishankar said, with regard to NRI emigrants’ job loss who have come back to India, the focus is on getting them back, in restoring their jobs, and payments due to them are given back.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

BCCI announces India’s squad for Tests against South Africa

WEB DESK Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named a 18-member squad for India’s Test series ...

Rohit Sharma selected as Captain of ODI & T20I teams

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & ...

Several Countries join US-led diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing

AMN / WEB DESK United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and some other countries have joined the US-led diplomatic ...

خبرنامہ

“اردو کے فروغ کیلئے”ہم ایک ہیں

بھوپالاردو کے درپیش حالات کو مدنظر رکھتے ہوئے ”ہم ایک ہیں“ک ...

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz